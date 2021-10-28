Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.05

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Forrester Research by 440.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 246.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 449.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

