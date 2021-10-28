Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169,433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.29% of Fortinet worth $113,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.00. 2,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,901. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.18 and a 200 day moving average of $257.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $345.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.92.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

