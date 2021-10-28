Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.82.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

