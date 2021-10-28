Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.790 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

