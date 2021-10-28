Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.17. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 40,962 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,060. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

