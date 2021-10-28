Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 265.4% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,185. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1-year low of 0.70 and a 1-year high of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.92.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

