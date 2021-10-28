Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,800. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

