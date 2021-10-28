FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

NYSE FCN opened at $142.43 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

