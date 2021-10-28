Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Fujitsu stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 37,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.