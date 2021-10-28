Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Fujitsu stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 37,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

