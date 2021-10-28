Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.50

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.26), with a volume of 28,869 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Dominic Lavelle bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

