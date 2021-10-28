Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $820.25

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.25 ($10.72) and traded as low as GBX 674 ($8.81). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 684 ($8.94), with a volume of 43,125 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 745.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 820.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.20 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

