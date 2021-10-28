Function X Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $505.68 million and $6.90 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.27 or 0.99904310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00611242 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

