Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.060-$1.190 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.06-1.19 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock worth $9,640,969. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.