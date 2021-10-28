Fusion Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.83 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and $3.47 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,370.71 or 0.99896747 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,981,731 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

