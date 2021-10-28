Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,549,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,990,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,817,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

