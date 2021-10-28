FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $341,983.28

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $341,983.28 and $665.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00209664 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00099397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

