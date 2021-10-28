FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

