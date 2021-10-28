FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.57.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.36. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

