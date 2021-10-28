FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

NYSE:CCK opened at $102.61 on Thursday. Crown has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

