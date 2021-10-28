FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Reduced by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.50.

LII opened at $296.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.