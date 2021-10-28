FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

