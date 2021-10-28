FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million.

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

TSE:PVG opened at C$15.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -83.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.75.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

