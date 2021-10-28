FY2021 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Lifted by Griffin Securities

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

