FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southern States Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southern States Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

SSBK stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

