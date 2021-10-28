FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lowered by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWN. Truist upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.