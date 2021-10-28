FY2021 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $367,942,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

