FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Lifted by Analyst

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

UPS stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.94. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

