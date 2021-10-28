FY2021 EPS Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Upstart in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $314.50 on Thursday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock worth $525,397,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

