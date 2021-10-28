FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

