FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Cut by Oppenheimer

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

