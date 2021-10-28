FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Raised by Analyst

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

WNEB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $215.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

