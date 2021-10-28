FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $126.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $122.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 price target on the stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,921.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,593.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

