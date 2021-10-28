FYDcoin Trading Up 35.7% Over Last Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $57,205.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 591,965,662 coins and its circulating supply is 562,194,507 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

