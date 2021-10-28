G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,550. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

