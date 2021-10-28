GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Hits $15.02 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $265,631.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMB has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00208439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00098691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

