GAMEE Market Capitalization Hits $21.16 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $21.16 million and $2.17 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.04 or 1.00062508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.16 or 0.07060142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021852 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

