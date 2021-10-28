Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,028.50

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,028.50 ($26.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($23.73). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.78), with a volume of 242,187 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,028.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,958.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.