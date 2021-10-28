GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.
GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.
GasLog Partners stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
