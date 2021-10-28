GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

