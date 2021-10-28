GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 973.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of GCM Grosvenor worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 295,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $4,137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.03.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

GCMG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

