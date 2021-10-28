GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 82.4% higher against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $157,130.56 and $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00312546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

