GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GCP traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 107.60 ($1.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,313. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of £949.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

