GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:GCP traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 107.60 ($1.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,313. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of £949.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
