GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.25

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEAGF shares. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.