Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Reaches $14.47 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $149,343.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00228080 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.