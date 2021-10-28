Gemini Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $139.27 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00218947 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 140,179,683 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

