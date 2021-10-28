General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.06. 8,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,361. General Dynamics has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $210.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.