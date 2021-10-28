General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

