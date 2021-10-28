General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,057,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of General Mills worth $247,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.