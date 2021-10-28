General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of General Motors worth $143,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 962.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

