Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

THRM traded down $12.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,191. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

