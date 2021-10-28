GeoCoin Price Hits $0.34 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $1,344.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,709.00 or 1.00174448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00315087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00062917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

